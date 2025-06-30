Putin wants to ‘subjugate’ all of Ukraine: German FM in Kyiv

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, Germany’s top diplomat said on Monday as he visited Kyiv after weeks of stepped-up Russian bombardments of the country.

Kyiv and its allies have accused Russia of sabotaging diplomatic efforts, which have stalled in recent weeks, despite Washington’s desires to reach a quick peace deal.

Putin “wants to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and at the same time spread fear throughout Europe,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, adding that Putin’s “alleged willingness to negotiate is just a facade.”

After visiting the site of a strike in the capital Kyiv, which has faced intensifying air strikes, Wadephul said Germany had earmarked an additional 2 billion euros for air defence and ammunition.

Russian strikes wound 12 in Ukraine

Wadephul was speaking at a press conference in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, who accused Russia of intensifying strikes to “sow panic and influence the mood of our population.”

“To prevent this, air defence systems are the key, no doubt. We are grateful to our German friends for their unprecedented assistance in strengthening our air shield,” Sybiga said.

Wadephul and representatives of Germany’s defence industries are due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We want to establish new joint ventures so that Ukraine can produce more for its own defence more quickly, because your needs are enormous,” the German minister said.