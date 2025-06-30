AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks ease as financials retreat from record highs

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 04:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes edged lower on Monday, snapping a four-session rally, as profit-taking in financials near record highs overpowered optimism from easing geopolitical tensions.

The Nifty 50 shed 0.47% to 25,517.05 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.54% to 83,606.46.

Both indexes had gained 2.7% over the prior four sessions and added 3.1% and 2.7% in June, marking their fourth consecutive monthly advance.

The Nifty and Sensex are now just about 2.9% and 2.8% below their all-time high levels hit in September.

Indian markets have held firm despite global headwinds, but elevated valuations near record highs are triggering selective profit-taking, said Gaurav Garg, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

On the day, eight of the 13 major sectors logged losses. High-weight financials, which hit a record high on Friday, lost 0.6%.

The heaviest stock in the benchmark indexes HDFC Bank lost about 0.7%.

Meanwhile, small- and mid-cap indexes outperformed, rising 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Reliance, financials lead rise in Indian shares

Other Asian markets also fell, while the dollar softened on bets that weaker U.S. jobs data could prompt deeper rate cuts.

Among individual stocks, Sigachi Industries slumped 11.5% after an explosion at its Hyderabad unit led to a fire and killed at least eight people and injured over 26, according to police.

Torrent Pharma rose 2% after announcing plans to acquire a 46.4% stake in JB Chemicals from private equity firm KKR. JB Chemicals dropped 6.8% following the deal, which was priced at a discount to its last close.

Alembic Pharma jumped 7.3% after getting U.S. drug regulator’s nod for an injection used to treat certain types of cancer including ovarian cancer.

RBL Bank climbed 3.8% after Citi projected a 15.4% upside over the next 90 days, citing expectations of a rebound in June-quarter earnings.

State Bank of India gained about 2%, leading public sector banks 2.7% higher after JPMorgan hiked its price target.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s equity benchmarks ease as financials retreat from record highs

KSE-100 hits fresh record as bullish momentum continues

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Oil prices steady on easing Middle East risks

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

Read more stories