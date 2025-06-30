AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

  Appointment follows resignation of Muhammad Mohsin
Published 30 Jun, 2025

Descon appointed on Monday Yasir Siddique with immediate effect as its Chief Executive Office for an unexpired term.

The development was shared by the large-scale engineering company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company said Siddique was appointed for the role after Muhammad Mohsin Zia tendered his resignation as CEO.

Descon, headquartered out of Pakistan, is a multinational conglomerate that operates in the engineering, power, chemicals, and agriculture sectors.

The organization began as an engineering enterprise. Today, it also owns and operates chemical and power plants, with allied interests in inspection and testing.

