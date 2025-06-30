Pace of Ukraine talks hinges on efforts of Kyiv, Washington, Kremlin says

The pace of talks to resolve the war in Ukraine depends on Kyiv’s position, the effectiveness of US mediation, and the situation on the ground, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks televised on Sunday.

Five months into US President Donald Trump’s term, there is no clear end to the war Russia launched in February 2022 against its smaller neighbour, despite his 2024 campaign vow to end it in one day.

Trump, who has pushed both sides towards ceasefire talks since his January inauguration, said on Friday he thinks “something will happen” about a settlement of the war.

“A lot depends, naturally, on the position of the Kyiv regime,” Peskov told Belarus 1 TV, the main state television channel in Russia’s neighbour.

“It depends on how effectively Washington’s mediating efforts continue,” he said, adding that the situation on the ground was another factor that could not be ignored.

Peskov did not elaborate on what Moscow expects from Washington or Kyiv. Moscow has been demanding that Ukraine cede more land and abandon Western military support, conditions Kyiv calls unacceptable.

While no date has been set for the next round of talks, Peskov said Russia hoped dates would become clear “in the near future.”

After a gap of more than three years, Russia and Ukraine held face-to-face talks in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2 that led to a series of prisoner exchanges and the return of their dead soldiers.

They have made no progress towards a ceasefire, however.

Harris is more predictable than Trump: Kremlin

Their blueprints for a peace deal shared at the June 2 talks were “absolutely contradictory memorandums”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Russia, which already controls about a fifth of Ukraine, continues to advance gradually, gaining ground in recent weeks in Ukraine’s southeastern regions of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk, and ramping up air attacks nationwide.

Turkey, which hosted the previous round of talks, is ready to host them again, it said on Friday.