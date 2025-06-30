AIRLINK 147.74 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.44%)
Business & Finance

Thai factory output up 1.88% y/y in May on higher car output, exports

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 11:42am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s manufacturing production index rose 1.88% in May from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Monday, slightly higher than analysts’ forecasts after increases in car production and exports.

The figure compared with a forecast year-on-year rise of 1.80% for May in a Reuters poll.

April’s increase was adjusted to 1.91% from a preliminary figure of 2.17%.

Uncertainties over US trade policy and high domestic household debt remain a concern, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has forecast output growth of zero to 1% for the whole year.

Thailand faces US tariffs of 36% on its exports if it fails to negotiate a reduction before a moratorium expires on July 9.

Thai factory output falls for 18th consecutive month

Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday he would travel to the United States later in the day for trade talks to be held over the next two days.

Commerce ministry data showed that exports , a key driver of growth, jumped 18.4% in May from a year earlier as shipments to the United States surged ahead of the end of the tariff pause.

Car production in Thailand, a regional automaking centre, rose 10.32% in May from a year earlier, the first annual rise in 22 months, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

