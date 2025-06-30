AIRLINK 147.61 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (3.35%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 84.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
FCCL 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.17%)
FLYNG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
HUBC 137.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.59%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.6%)
PAEL 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
POWER 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
PPL 171.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.26%)
PRL 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.97%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.16%)
TPLP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.17%)
TRG 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.63%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (11.72%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,733 Increased By 59.1 (0.47%)
BR30 38,403 Increased By 139.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 125,052 Increased By 673.2 (0.54%)
KSE30 38,054 Increased By 138.4 (0.36%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Deal that reduced US tariffs on UK cars and aircraft parts comes into effect

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 11:38am

The trade deal signed between US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer lowering some tariffs on imports from Britain has come into effect, the British government said on Monday.

British car manufacturers will now be able to export to the US under a reduced 10% tariff quota from an earlier 27.5%, while the current 10% tariffs were fully removed for goods like aircraft engines and aircraft parts, the statement said, reiterating details announced earlier in June.

UK PM Starmer calls on Iran to restart nuclear negotiations

However, the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs remains unresolved.

Britain has avoided tariffs of up to 50% on steel and aluminum that the US imposed on other countries earlier this month, but it could face elevated tariffs starting July 9 unless a deal is reached.

“ we will continue go further and make progress towards 0% tariffs on core steel products as agreed,“ the British statement added.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Comments

200 characters

Deal that reduced US tariffs on UK cars and aircraft parts comes into effect

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

Read more stories