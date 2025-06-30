Deal that reduced US tariffs on UK cars and aircraft parts comes into effect

The trade deal signed between US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer lowering some tariffs on imports from Britain has come into effect, the British government said on Monday.

British car manufacturers will now be able to export to the US under a reduced 10% tariff quota from an earlier 27.5%, while the current 10% tariffs were fully removed for goods like aircraft engines and aircraft parts, the statement said, reiterating details announced earlier in June.

However, the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs remains unresolved.

Britain has avoided tariffs of up to 50% on steel and aluminum that the US imposed on other countries earlier this month, but it could face elevated tariffs starting July 9 unless a deal is reached.

“ we will continue go further and make progress towards 0% tariffs on core steel products as agreed,“ the British statement added.