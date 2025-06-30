AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025
Markets

Gold rebounds from over one-month low on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 08:11am

Gold reversed course and edged higher on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, after hitting a more than one-month low earlier as easing U.S.-China trade tensions dampened safe-haven demand and bolstered risk appetite.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,281.65 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 29 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $3,293.30.

“There is less of a ‘doom and gloom’ outlook surrounding both tariff talks and events in the Middle East, which is relegating gold to play second fiddle to risk assets,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

Asian shares firmed, with Wall Street futures advancing, while U.S. dollar index fell 0.2%. A lower dollar makes greenback-priced bullion less expensive.

The U.S. and China have resolved issues surrounding shipments of rare earth minerals and magnets to the U.S., Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday, adding, the Trump administration’s various trade deals with other countries could be done by the September 1 Labor Day holiday.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly cut off trade talks with Canada on Friday over its tax targeting U.S. technology firms, saying that it was a “blatant attack” and he would set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within a week.

The Iran-Israel ceasefire after a 12-day conflict also appeared to be holding, further reducing safe-haven demand.

“The dollar remains pressured which is limiting the extent of the slide for gold. However, the $3,250 level shapes as a key support level for gold.

Any breach of this level could see losses accelerate towards the $3,200 level,“ Waterer said.

Stable geopolitical and economic conditions often reduce demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, while non-yielding bullion’s appeal further wanes in a high-interest-rate environment.

Spot silver was down 0.1% at $36.02 per ounce, platinum firmed 1% to $1,353.13, while palladium was up 0.2% at $1,135.48.

