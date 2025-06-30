AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices slip on easing Middle East risks

Reuters Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 08:37pm

HOUSTON: Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors weighed easing Middle East risk alongside a possible OPEC+ output increase in August and uncertainty over the global demand outlook.

Brent crude futures edged down by 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.58 a barrel at 10:01 a.m. EDT (1501 GMT), ahead of the August contract’s expiry later on Monday. The more active September contract was down 34 cents at $66.46. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 62 cents, or 1%, at $64.90 a barrel.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks posted their biggest weekly declines since March 2023 last week but are set for a second consecutive monthly gain of 5.8% and 6.8% respectively.

A 12-day war that started with Israel targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities on June 13 sent prices above $80 a barrel before sliding back to $67.

“Supply increases and a bearish demand outlook by data reporting agencies will likely start to drive oil markets onceagain after tensions appear to have cooled between Iran and Israel,” StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said in a note on Monday.

Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week that the group was set to boost production by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August after similar increases for May, June and July.

Oil steadies after report of planned OPEC+ Aug output hike

“I believe this potential supply pressure remains under-priced, leaving crude vulnerable to further weakness,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“ soon we will enter the demand shoulder season where OPEC+ increases will become much more visible, and harder to ignore.“

The oil producer group is set to meet again on July 6.

Some market tightness remains despite rising output, however, with lower than expected production increases while exports from OPEC+ countries have remained stable, said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS.

A Reuters survey found that OPEC oil output rose in May, but gains were limited by cuts by countries that had previously exceeded their quotas. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, made smaller increases than allowed.

Kazakhstan, which has persistently exceeded quotas set by OPEC+, may exceed its previous oil production forecast by around 2% this year following an upgrade to output at its largest Caspian oilfields, Reuters calculations, based on data from state-owned energy company KazMunayGaz, showed.

A survey of 40 economists and analysts in June forecast Brent crude will average $67.86 per barrel in 2025, up from May’s $66.98 forecast, while U.S. crude is seen at $64.51, above last month’s $63.35 estimate.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices slip on easing Middle East risks

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices in Pakistan following new tax imposition

Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

Pakistan rupee ends FY25 lower by 1.95% YoY

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have seen ‘substantial enhancement’, says its chief

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

Read more stories