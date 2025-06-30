NDMA warns of urban flash floods

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday urged precautionary measures against potential flash floods in mountainous regions and urban flooding in major cities, from June 29, to July 05, 2025, advising authorities to remain vigilant and the public to follow official guidance.

National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of NDMA has issued multiple impact-based weather alerts in view of expected widespread rain-wind/thundershowers, accompanied by isolated heavy falls, across various regions of Pakistan from Sunday to Saturday next.

According to NEOC anticipated significant rainfall activity in Kashmir, Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad and Upper and Central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between June 29 to July 03. This may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the cities of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Kohat.

Rain, urban flooding, GLOFs: NDMA issues weather alert across Pakistan

In the Potohar region, including Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, there is a high likelihood of urban flooding, especially during the night time hours from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM on June 29.

Rain emergencies may also occur in the low-elevation areas of North Eastern Punjab, covering Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Lahore. Similarly, areas within Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions may experience significant rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding and rain-related emergencies.

NEOC has also cautioned against possible flash flooding in the northern parts including Hazara and Malakand Divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower parts of Jhelum and Poonch Valleys in AJK, and the Pir Panjal range in north-eastern Punjab. Low-level flooding is anticipated in River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries, along with medium flows in Swat River.