AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-30

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

APP Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday urged precautionary measures against potential flash floods in mountainous regions and urban flooding in major cities, from June 29, to July 05, 2025, advising authorities to remain vigilant and the public to follow official guidance.

National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of NDMA has issued multiple impact-based weather alerts in view of expected widespread rain-wind/thundershowers, accompanied by isolated heavy falls, across various regions of Pakistan from Sunday to Saturday next.

According to NEOC anticipated significant rainfall activity in Kashmir, Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad and Upper and Central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between June 29 to July 03. This may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the cities of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Kohat.

Rain, urban flooding, GLOFs: NDMA issues weather alert across Pakistan

In the Potohar region, including Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, there is a high likelihood of urban flooding, especially during the night time hours from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM on June 29.

Rain emergencies may also occur in the low-elevation areas of North Eastern Punjab, covering Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Lahore. Similarly, areas within Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions may experience significant rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding and rain-related emergencies.

NEOC has also cautioned against possible flash flooding in the northern parts including Hazara and Malakand Divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower parts of Jhelum and Poonch Valleys in AJK, and the Pir Panjal range in north-eastern Punjab. Low-level flooding is anticipated in River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries, along with medium flows in Swat River.

NDMA flood Floods in Pakistan NEOC Swat River National Emergencies Operation Centre urban flash floods

Comments

200 characters

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories