AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-30

Indonesia begins $5.9bn EV battery project despite environment fears

AFP Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

JAKARTA: Indonesia broke ground Sunday on a $5.9 billion megaproject for EV battery production backed by Chinese giant CATL, despite NGOs raising concerns over a lack of environmental guarantees.

Indonesia is the world’s largest nickel producer and it is trying to capitalise on its vast reserves, with a 2020 export ban spurring a domestic industrial boom of the key metal used in EV batteries and stainless steel.

The EV battery project will include a $4.7 billion investment on the eastern island of Halmahera and a $1.2 billion investment in West Java, energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in a speech alongside President Prabowo Subianto.

“According to my calculation, it won’t take long, in probably between five to six years we will be able to reach energy self-sufficiency,” Prabowo said at a groundbreaking ceremony in Karawang, West Java.

Bahlil said the Halmahera complex will focus on mining, smelting and production of cathodes which are a key component in rechargeable batteries.

The West Java complex will focus on battery cell production, the minister said.

The two politicians did not say when the megaproject was slated to be operational, but Indonesian officials have said a CATL plant in Halmahera would open in March next year.

Alongside CATL, the Halmahera complex is backed by China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Indonesia’s state-owned Antam.

Climate Rights International (CRI) and Greenpeace Indonesia this week issued a call for greater assurances from Jakarta that measures were in place to protect the surrounding environment at the bigger complex in eastern Halmahera.

Environmental group Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam) said in a statement Saturday that Jakarta was “chasing vague economic growth while consciously ignoring the people’s scream” to end damage to the environment and residents’ livelihoods.

Halmahera, a once-pristine island in the Maluku archipelago, has seen environmental damage increase as operations have grown at a large industrial park that hosts the world’s largest nickel mine.

A CRI report this month warned the Indonesian government was allowing environmental damage to go unchecked around the Weda Bay mine and the industrial park that hosts it.

An AFP report last month detailed how the home of the nomadic Hongana Manyawa tribe was being eaten away by mining operations there.

indonesia EV EV battery project

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia begins $5.9bn EV battery project despite environment fears

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories