Russian strikes wound 12 in Ukraine

KYIV: Russian strikes targeting Ukraine overnight Saturday to Sunday wounded at least 12 people, according to local authorities, prompting Kyiv to renew calls for new air defence systems.

Since its invasion in February 2022 Russia has launched near-nightly bombardments of Ukrainian towns and cities, sending barrages of drones and missiles against military and civilian targets.

Talks on ending the war have stalled, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of wanting the war to drag on.

Overnight the Russian army launched 477 drones and 60 missiles of various types, according to the Ukrainian air force, which said it had intercepted 475 of the drones and 39 missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes showed that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world’s calls for peace”.

He repeated his readiness “to buy” US-made Patriot anti-missile systems.