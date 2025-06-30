AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
World Print 2025-06-30

France offers to help make Gaza food distribution safer

AFP Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

PARIS: France “stands ready, Europe as well, to contribute to the safety of food distribution” in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Saturday.

His comments came as criticism grew over mounting civilian deaths at Israeli-backed food distribution centres in the territory.

Such an initiative, he added, would also deal with Israeli concerns that armed groups such as Hamas were getting hold of the aid.

Barrot expressed anger over “the 500 people who have lost their life in food distribution” in Gaza in recent weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu on Friday denounced as a “blood libel” a report in left-leaning daily Haaretz alleging that military commanders had ordered soldiers to fire at Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza

Aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday denounced the Israel- and US-backed food distribution effort in Gaza as “slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid”.

And UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that hungry people in Gaza seeking food must not face a “death sentence”.

The health ministry in Gaza, a territory controlled by Hamas, says that since late May, more than 500 people have been killed near aid centres while seeking scarce supplies.

