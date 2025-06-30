AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-30

Yuan lower on weak industrial data

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan slipped from a seven-month high against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by disappointing industrial profit data, but progress in US-China trade negotiations eased some of the pressure.

Data showed China’s industrial profits swung back into sharp decline in May from a year earlier, as factory activity slowed in the face of broader economic stress and a fragile trade truce with the United States.

By 0345 GMT, the yuan was 0.04% lower at 7.1702 to the dollar after trading in a range of 7.1692 to 7.1747.

In the previous session, the yuan strengthened to a high of 7.1565 per dollar, the strongest since November 8.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1627 per dollar, 144 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate. The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Separately, China’s trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index fell to 95.36 in early trade, its lowest level since January 4, 2021, based on Reuters estimates.

Despite China’s cloudy macroeconomic outlook, the yuan found some support thanks to a weakening US dollar amid growing market concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence, and some silver linings in the Sino-US trade war.

The yuan is up 0.4% against the dollar this month, and 1.8% firmer this year.

