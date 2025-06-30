Future spreads down 6,056bps

KARACHI: The futures market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp contraction in spreads during the week ended June 27, 2025, with the future spreads plummeting by 6,056 basis points. The spread settled at negative 48.25 percent by the final trading session of the week, compared to a positive 12.30 percent in the preceding week reflecting heightened volatility and aggressive unwinding of positions.

On the activity front, the average daily futures volume stood at 349.98 million shares, registering a slight decline of 1.1 percent from the previous week’s 353.90 million shares. However, in value terms, the average daily turnover surged by a robust 95.7 percent, rising to Rs 18.78 billion from Rs 9.60 billion a week earlier, indicating increased participation in high-value contracts despite narrowing spreads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025