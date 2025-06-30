AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan’s engineers get recognition in China under landmark pact

APP Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Engineers are widely regarded as the backbone of any nation’s development by designing the infrastructure, technology, and systems that power modern life.

Yet in developing countries like Pakistan, despite their qualifications, skills and tireless contributions, engineers have long struggled to attain the recognition, status, and opportunities they deserve both at home and abroad.

In this context, the landmark Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) signed between the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and the Chinese Society of Engineers (CSE-CAST) is nothing short of a breath of fresh air and for many in Pakistan’s engineering community, a long-awaited breakthrough.

The agreement formally grants PEC-registered engineers the right to work in China without undergoing additional assessments or licensing exams, offering not just jobs but validation, dignity, and a gateway to global practice.

It’s a game-changer—one that lifts the weight of years of structural limitations and unlocks doors to some of the world’s most advanced and demanding engineering sectors.

With just a PEC registration in hand, Pakistani engineers can now contribute to mega-projects across energy, smart infrastructure, ICT, and research in China, and by extension, across many Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) member countries-without navigating complex administrative processes or licensing obstacles.

The agreement, signed recently in Chengdu, is not just a bilateral formality-it is a powerful endorsement of the technical caliber of Pakistan’s engineering community.

It places Pakistani engineers on equal footing with their Chinese counterparts and sends a strong message of trust, mutual respect, and professional parity.

This breakthrough is largely attributed to the proactive vision and diplomatic engagement of the PEC Governing Body (2024–2027), which has made global recognition a cornerstone of its reform agenda.

The leadership’s strategic foresight has translated into a rare moment of international validation for Pakistan’s engineering standards.

“This agreement is a clear vote of confidence in Pakistan’s engineers,” said Engr. Waseem Nazir, Chairman of PEC. “It reinforces our mission to raise the standing of Pakistan’s engineering profession on the global stage. It will not only help our youth access better opportunities abroad but will also promote Pakistan as a hub of reliable technical expertise.”

Beyond symbolic recognition, the agreement has practical and far-reaching implications.

Degrees from PEC and CEEAA-accredited institutions will now be accepted in both countries without revalidation. The scope of practice is wide-allowing licensed engineers to participate in a range of infrastructure and innovation sectors, provided they comply with local regulations and codes of ethics.

A joint PEC–CSE working group will handle professional oversight, continuous professional development (CPD) programs, and credential verification.

This is a historic opening for Pakistani engineers among many of whom have the talent and ambition but lacked the international channels to fully utilize their skills. As engineers cross into Chinese markets, their presence will not only boost Pakistan’s service exports and remittance inflows but also elevate the country’s image as a source of world-class human capital.

The timing of this breakthrough is deeply aligned with the broader institutional reforms PEC has been pursuing under Engr. Waseem Nazir’s leadership.

