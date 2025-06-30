AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

Speaker highlights parliament’s role in democracy

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasised the vital role of parliaments in sustaining democracy, asserting that parliamentary supremacy is essential for the stability of democratic systems.

The Speaker in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism said that that a functional, transparent, and effective parliament serves as a true voice of the people and plays a pivotal role in strengthening democratic institutions.

Highlighting Pakistan’s engagement on the global stage, He said the National Assembly remains an active and dynamic member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), contributing positively to the promotion of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law worldwide. He stressed that fostering public participation, transparency, and accountability is indispensable for building a vibrant and responsive parliamentary system.

The Speaker reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to safeguarding parliamentary autonomy and promoting democratic values, legal order, and fundamental human rights across the country. He further stated that Pakistan’s parliament would continue to work closely with the IPU towards the achievement of global peace, democracy, and sustainable development goals.

