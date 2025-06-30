AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

BISP Chairperson visits Swat to honour Hilal Khan

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

PESHAWAR: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited Swat on Sunday on the special directions of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to meet Hilal Khan, the brave volunteer who risked his life to save people during the recent Swat River tragedy.

The visit came two days after the tragic incident in Swat, where 14 members of a tourist family from Sialkot were swept away by a sudden flash flood in the river while having breakfast, after being stranded for almost two hours.

With official rescue teams failing to respond in time, Hilal Khan jumped into action. Using a makeshift boat, he fought the strong currents of the river and tried to save as many lives as possible. He managed to rescue a couple of family members and later helped fished out the bodies of those who drowned, returning them to their grieving families.

Senator Rubina Khalid praised Hilal Khan for his bravery and humanity. “Hilal Khan is the face of humanity. He acted when it mattered most,” she said. “His courage and selfless service are an inspiration for the entire nation. Heroes like Hilal are the pride of Pakistan. Saving one life is like saving all of humanity.”

Speaking to the people of Swat, Senator Rubina Khalid said that President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were deeply moved by Hilal Khan’s bravery. They instructed her to meet him personally, offer support, and assess how the Sindh Government could help strengthen local volunteer rescue efforts in Swat region.

Senator Rubina Khalid announced that the Sindh Government would provide equipment and resources to local volunteers to support future rescue operations. She also contributed Rs. 100,000 from her own pocket to Hilal Khan to help him and fellow volunteers purchase basic rescue equipment. “This is a small personal contribution to the cause of volunteerism in Swat,” she concluded.

