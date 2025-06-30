AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

Governor Sindh, Turkish CG discuss joint projects

PPI Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met with Turkish Consul General Jamal Sangho at Governor House on Sunday.

The Governor also met with participants of the 42nd and 43rd Mid-Career Management Courses at Governor House Karachi.

Governor Sindh strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security personnel in North Waziristan, attributing responsibility to India. He declared the martyred soldiers as national heroes and paid tribute to the security forces for killing 14 terrorists. Tessori termed the attack a cowardly act and a direct assault on Pakistan’s national security. He said that the bravery of the Pakistan Army foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs. The Governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured children and woman. He reiterated full support to the armed forces in the fight against terrorism and expressed his commitment to protecting national security.

In other engagements, Tessori welcomed Turkish Consul General Jamal Sangho at Governor House. Sangho congratulated the Governor on his recent Hajj pilgrimage and presented him with a bouquet and gifts. The two discussed bilateral relations and joint projects.

Separately, addressing the participants of the 42nd and 43rd Mid-Career Management Courses at Governor House Karachi, the Governor highlighted the success of Governor Initiatives. He explained that these programs are run through public support and private partnerships rather than government funds. Tessori informed that over 50,000 youth have benefited from the modern IT training provided at Governor House.

Highlighting various social and development projects, he emphasized transforming Governor House into a true “People’s Governor House,” accessible to the public. Despite constitutional limitations, he stressed his commitment to social welfare through personal interest and community engagement.

Tessori stated that 6,000 children in various government schools are provided daily breakfast, and 25,000 individuals receive meals from Governor House. He mentioned that 14 Governor Initiatives are actively underway, including climate change initiatives and a tree planting campaign, under which over 16,000 saplings have been planted.

Terming the youth as the nation’s most valuable asset, he said they represent 62% of Pakistan’s population and are the real hope for national development. The Governor further added that the IT curriculum is being extended from Karachi to Hyderabad, and incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) education into professional training is crucial.

