Swat river tragedy: ANP demands registration of FIR against Gandapur

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded registration of FIR against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amin Gandapur over ‘sheer negligence’ regarding the River Swat tragedy.

ANP Central spokesperson Ihsanullah Khan expressed deep concern over the current situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tragic incident in Swat.

He claimed that despite holding power for twelve years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to fully restore the province’s administrative machinery. This failure has become a major obstacle in resolving the basic problems of the people, causing immense hardships for the population, he said.

He said that during its tenure, the ANP provided financial and administrative autonomy to the province through the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the NFC Award. As a result, there was a substantial increase in the provincial budget, which enabled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to acquire ample resources for development and public welfare.

Unfortunately, he alleged, t the PTI government wasted these resources on mismanagement, corruption, and political theatrics instead of using them for the people’s benefit. Consequently, the public has not received the benefits they rightfully deserved.

He further said that crucial institutions like Rescue 1122, established to protect lives and property, were also used by PTI for political activities. He said the recent Swat incident has once again exposed PTI’s incompetence. He said ANP demands that the provincial government immediately review its policies, restore the administrative machinery, and use public resources transparently for the welfare of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025