Karachi police bar families from visiting beaches

KARACHI: Karachi police on Sunday barred families from visiting beaches amid high tidal waves in the sea.

As per details, despite restrictions under Section 144, large numbers of Karachi residents attempted to visit coastal areas on Sunday.

Police personnel deputed at the entry point of Sandspit beach, stopped picnickers from proceeding further, resulting in long queues of vehicles and confrontations between citizens and law enforcement officers.

According to police, several families were turned back from the Sandspit area as swimming and recreational activity at the sea have been officially banned due to safety concerns.

The restrictions were imposed in light of high tides and dangerous sea conditions, with the ban expected to remain in effect until August 20.

Authorities reiterated that under Section 144, swimming in the sea and public gatherings at the coast are strictly prohibited. The enforcement is part of precautionary measures to avoid potential drowning incidents during the monsoon season.