Pakistan

Grow Safe conducts HSE audits, trainings at OULA

Published 30 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: In a significant move to elevate workplace safety standards, Grow Safe (Private) Limited conducted a series of specialized HSE surveys and training sessions at the head office and regional offices of OULA (Private) Limited in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The scope of the engagement included a wide array of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) assessments such as ergonomic survey, fire load calculation, lux level monitoring, noise level survey, housekeeping audit, and electrical safety survey.

OULA is a globally affiliated marketing and business research consulting firm, led by Syed Noaman Asar.

In parallel, Grow Safe facilitated several hands-on HSE training programs to enhance employee preparedness and awareness at the organization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OULA HSE audits OULA (Private) Limited Grow Safe (Private) Limited

