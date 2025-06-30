KE field teams up to task as monsoon hits Karachi

KARACHI: Amid Karachi’s first monsoon spell spanning nearly three days, K-Electric (KE) teams remained actively engaged across the city to ensure power restoration and public safety.

While the vast majority of KE’s 2,100+ feeders remained stable, isolated outages were reported due to illegal connections, lack of strict adherence to safety protocols, and infrastructure strain in the city.

All such cases were immediately addressed, with field teams dispatched despite rainfall.

Restoration efforts were also prioritized at key water pumping stations, including Dhabeji, and North East Karachi (NEK) old pumping station which supplied water to limited areas.

NEK II, and III were operational throughout. Major supplies to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) remained operational from KE’s end, while a fault observed at the consumer side of the NEK old pump impacted local supply.

KE’s ground teams were promptly deployed to begin restoration work and the fault was repaired. On Dhabeji pumping station, teams were actively deployed, but due to water logging the maintenance team faced hurdles.

KE spokesperson expressed heartfelt condolences over the safety incidents reported during the first monsoon spell in Karachi.

He clarified that five of these incidents did not involve KE infrastructure. In two cases, illegal tampering had created unsafe conditions. For example, an incident in Korangi 32-B occurred inside consumer premises while an electrician was repairing a water motor.

Similarly, incidents in the SITE Area, Surjani Town, and New Karachi 11J were traced to internal wiring faults within the respective premises.

At Mangophir, no current leakage from KE’s system was found. In Korangi Sector 9, illegal shifting of a service bracket in under construction premises led to an unfortunate incident, while in Clifton Block 5, an attempted theft of an underground LT cable damaged a feeder pillar box and cable, triggering the incident.

The spokesperson further noted that an incident in Lyari is under investigation, with initial findings indicating no connection to KE infrastructure.

KE reiterates its appeal to the public to avoid any kind of contact with power infrastructure, maintain safe distance especially during rains, and to report unsafe conditions via 118 or KE’s WhatsApp service. Safety messages and precautionary measures have been highlighted on KE’s social media platforms, including their Spokesperson page.

“As monsoon activity continues, ensuring public safety requires both operational vigilance and citizen responsibility. Strict adherence to safety guidelines and timely coordination between utilities and civic bodies remain essential to minimizing risk and maintaining urban resilience,” said Imran Rana, Spokesperson KE.

