2 children drown in KB Feeder Canal Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: Two children drowned while swimming in the Karachi canal, also known as the K B Feeder canal, near RBB Colony in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The police informed that 2 children belonging to the same locality drowned while swimming in the canal as the government consistently fails to enforce the ban on swimming in the Indus River and its canals. The police added that the dead body of Rano Solangi was pulled out from the canal which was in the high flow while the search for Rehman Solangi’s body continued.