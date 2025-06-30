Pakistan envoy to China visits Khorgos Free Trade Zone, Cooperation Centre

BEIJING: Pakistan’s envoy to China Ambassador Khalil Hashmi paid a detailed visit to Khorgos Free Trade Zone in northern Xinjiang. This zone offers a unique triad of advantages as China’s busiest dry port, border gate and cooperation Centre serving as an ideal bridge for the free flow of good and people between China and Kazakhstan.

He also met with the local leadership and discussed how this dry port had developed into sixth generation crossing point for people and goods. Both sides also discussed ways to carry out exchanges and collaboration to draw upon the good practices of Khorgos dry port for its potential application in the Khunjerab dry port between Pakistan and China. The Ambassador is currently in Xinjiang, China for an official visit.

During his visit to the dry port, Ambassador Hashmi was briefed on how technology-driven operations of the customs and immigration authorities at Khorgos had led to efficient, uninterrupted movement of people and goods.

Among other things, it was informed that cargo trucks could be customs cleared in 25-30 minutes due to integration of technology and the two way volume of trade had increased 46 % in 2025 year-on-year basis.

The Ambassador was also briefed on the successful operation of the duty free border market spread over an area of 5.8 square kilometres where citizens of China and Kazakhstan as well as third countries could enter and shop duty free.

The Ambassador and local authorities decided to maintain contact to promote exchanges and study visits to explore the possibility of replicating this successful model for Pakistan’s border markets with its friendly neighbors.

Ambassador’s visit comes in the wake of several measures taken in recent years by both Pakistan and China to upgrade the land border infrastructure between the two countries. In December 2024, the two sides have launched the year round operation of Khunjerab pass.

