AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

Pakistan envoy to China visits Khorgos Free Trade Zone, Cooperation Centre

Press Release Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 07:10am

BEIJING: Pakistan’s envoy to China Ambassador Khalil Hashmi paid a detailed visit to Khorgos Free Trade Zone in northern Xinjiang. This zone offers a unique triad of advantages as China’s busiest dry port, border gate and cooperation Centre serving as an ideal bridge for the free flow of good and people between China and Kazakhstan.

He also met with the local leadership and discussed how this dry port had developed into sixth generation crossing point for people and goods. Both sides also discussed ways to carry out exchanges and collaboration to draw upon the good practices of Khorgos dry port for its potential application in the Khunjerab dry port between Pakistan and China. The Ambassador is currently in Xinjiang, China for an official visit.

During his visit to the dry port, Ambassador Hashmi was briefed on how technology-driven operations of the customs and immigration authorities at Khorgos had led to efficient, uninterrupted movement of people and goods.

Among other things, it was informed that cargo trucks could be customs cleared in 25-30 minutes due to integration of technology and the two way volume of trade had increased 46 % in 2025 year-on-year basis.

The Ambassador was also briefed on the successful operation of the duty free border market spread over an area of 5.8 square kilometres where citizens of China and Kazakhstan as well as third countries could enter and shop duty free.

The Ambassador and local authorities decided to maintain contact to promote exchanges and study visits to explore the possibility of replicating this successful model for Pakistan’s border markets with its friendly neighbors.

Ambassador’s visit comes in the wake of several measures taken in recent years by both Pakistan and China to upgrade the land border infrastructure between the two countries. In December 2024, the two sides have launched the year round operation of Khunjerab pass.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Xinjiang Pakistan and China Pakistan envoy Ambassador Khalil Hashmi Khorgos Free Trade Zone China and Kazakhstan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan envoy to China visits Khorgos Free Trade Zone, Cooperation Centre

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories