AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

KPC holds workshop on trading markets

Recorder Report Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 07:47am

KARACHI: A one-day workshop titled “Understanding the World’s Largest Trading Market: A Guide for Journalists” was organised under the Skills Development Committee of the Karachi Press Club, aimed at to educate journalists about forex, cryptocurrency, and global financial trends.

The keynote speaker was economic analyst and financial trading expert Talha Bin Javed, who provided detailed insights into the structure of global financial markets, the impact of news on currency valuations, and the practical use of trading platforms.

Talha Bin Javed emphasized that journalists should not limit themselves to merely reporting news but should also acquire financial knowledge to provide the public with better information and explore new income streams for themselves. He dismissed the notion that stock or forex trading is merely gambling, stressing that with education and research, one can safely enter this field.

He said that there are limited and reliable platforms for the forex trading, of which people generally not investing. The government can earn more foreign exchange by regulating the forex and cryptocurrency, he added.

He appreciated the government’s efforts for announcement of cryptocurrency council to regulate the digital currency trading in the country. This move will bring foreign exchange in the country, he hoped.

During the workshop, journalists were informed about how major global or local news directly influences market trends and why the media must exercise responsibility when reporting on such matters.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Karachi Press Club Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan and Secretary Skill Development Committee Manzar Turk presented Ajrak and a commemorative shield to Talha Bin Javed, while certificates were distributed among the participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cryptocurrency journalists forex trading KPC trading markets Talha Bin Javed

Comments

200 characters

KPC holds workshop on trading markets

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories