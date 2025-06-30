KPC holds workshop on trading markets

KARACHI: A one-day workshop titled “Understanding the World’s Largest Trading Market: A Guide for Journalists” was organised under the Skills Development Committee of the Karachi Press Club, aimed at to educate journalists about forex, cryptocurrency, and global financial trends.

The keynote speaker was economic analyst and financial trading expert Talha Bin Javed, who provided detailed insights into the structure of global financial markets, the impact of news on currency valuations, and the practical use of trading platforms.

Talha Bin Javed emphasized that journalists should not limit themselves to merely reporting news but should also acquire financial knowledge to provide the public with better information and explore new income streams for themselves. He dismissed the notion that stock or forex trading is merely gambling, stressing that with education and research, one can safely enter this field.

He said that there are limited and reliable platforms for the forex trading, of which people generally not investing. The government can earn more foreign exchange by regulating the forex and cryptocurrency, he added.

He appreciated the government’s efforts for announcement of cryptocurrency council to regulate the digital currency trading in the country. This move will bring foreign exchange in the country, he hoped.

During the workshop, journalists were informed about how major global or local news directly influences market trends and why the media must exercise responsibility when reporting on such matters.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Karachi Press Club Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan and Secretary Skill Development Committee Manzar Turk presented Ajrak and a commemorative shield to Talha Bin Javed, while certificates were distributed among the participants.

