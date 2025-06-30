Sindh govt urged to bring Gorakh Hill under renewed focus

KARACHI: Expressing concern over very poor infrastructure and facilities at Gorakh Hill, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded of the government to give it a serious focus to make it a key tourist destination.

He said reaching Gorakh Hill is a really uphill task due to a single lane road that too is not in a good condition. He said ideally this hill station needs an expressway like the Murree Expressway, but at least the government could convert this single track road into a double-track highway. He said better road connectivity would boost local tourism and help the growing economy of Sindh. He said that installing solar-powered lights on this road would ensure night travel safety.

He said a cable car system from a base station (e.g., Wahi Pandi) could be a cheaper, eco-friendly alternative, in the pattern of Patriata (New Murree) Cable Car. It could also boost tourism without heavy road construction.

He suggested a comprehensive development of Gorakh Hill through CPEC funding under Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) for infrastructure. He said that developing Gorakh Hill into a modern hill station requires a well-planned strategy that balances tourism, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and local community development. He said that besides an all weather double-track road, Gorakh Hill needs electricity & water supply.

The government should install solar/ wind energy solutions and sustainable water storage systems. It should also ensure high-speed internet and mobile network coverage for tourists and businesses. He said there is also a need to develop eco-friendly hotels, resorts, and lodges with modern amenities while preserving natural beauty.

He said Gorakh Hill is an ideal place for adventure tourism. The government could promote trekking, paragliding, camping, and stargazing (due to clear skies). It should also develop nature trails, botanical gardens, and wildlife observation points. It may also showcase local Sindhi culture through festivals, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine.

He said Gorakh Hill as the only place in Sindh with occasional snowfall, and this an ideal site for winter tourism.

Altaf Shakoor said Gorakh hill needs a lot of trees. The Sindh forest department should plant native trees to prevent soil erosion and enhance greenery. He said the Sindh government should also encourage private investors to develop hotels, restaurants, and recreational facilities.

He said the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) must play a key role to promote Gorakh Hill as a key destination, through government funding and grants or loans from environmental and tourism development organisations. It could offer tour packages in collaboration with travel agencies. He said the Sindh culture department could organise annual events like music festivals, winter carnivals, or adventure sports competitions at Gorakh hill.

The government should encourage local entrepreneurs to set up cafes, souvenir shops, and transport services. It should also set up tourist police and emergency response units, as well as medical facilities like a basic health center or mobile medical units.

Altaf Shakoor said that with proper planning, investment, and sustainable practices, Gorakh Hill can become a premier hill station in Pakistan, attracting domestic and international tourists while preserving its natural beauty. The key is balanced development —modernizing without overexploiting the environment.

