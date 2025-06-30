The challenge of terrorism

Thirteen security personnel were martyred in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday, carried out by Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij.

According to the military’s media wing, a vehicle-borne suicide attacker targeted a security convoy in the district’s Mir Ali area, before being intercepted by the convoy’s lead vehicle. This incident, in my view, clearly demonstrates India’s humiliation that it had suffered at the hands of Pakistan on the battlefield and diplomatic front.

The Indian proxies now know too well that their days are being numbered as their elimination at the hands of valiant armed forces of the country has become certain because of a variety of reasons.

Needless to say, the defeat of India has really spooked its proxies that are waging a ‘war’ against the State through acts of terrorism in KPK and Balochistan in particular, martyring soldiers and civilians alike. Unfortunately, Afghanistan has been providing sustenance and shelter to terrorists at the behest of India for quite some time.

Be that as it may, no doubt, maintaining order in the face of insurgency is an important task. This does not only mean military force, but also law enforcement.

The governments, both at the Centre and in KPK, must therefore ensure law and order in violence-infested areas. They must also take all the required steps aimed at protecting and preserving a functional legal system particularly in areas where terrorists have been pursuing their nefarious agenda by committing acts of terrorism quite frequently.

Last but not least, the Indian proxies who are now experiencing demoralization because of India’s defeat in its four-day conflict with Pakistan last month are likely to lose their drive and enthusiasm for the ‘tasks’.

Saadia Rahman (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025