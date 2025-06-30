AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

KP holds awareness session on e-vehicle policy

Recorder Report Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 07:55am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised an awareness session on National Electric Vehicle Policy (2025-30) here at Civil Secretariat.

It was jointly presided over by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, and Special Assistant for Transport, Rangez Khan, along with Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Saif Anjum.

Saif Anjum gave a detailed presentation aimed at promotion of electric mobility and eco-friendly transport across the country.

The workshop was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Department Ikramullah, Secretary Planning and Development Department Adeel Shah, Secretary Transport Masood Younas, along with other senior officials, representatives from federal and provincial departments, industrialists, business leaders, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Fazal Muqeem, representatives from traders’ associations and other key stakeholders.

The workshop was organized to raise awareness about the new national policy and to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial governments. Participants actively contributed suggestions for further improving the policy.

Under the new five-year policy, a target has been set to convert 30% of the country’s vehicles to electric by 2030. To support this transition, 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations will be established nationwide.

Addressing the participants, the Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher said that the world is moving towards environmentally friendly transport solutions and the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant step in this direction. He said that sincere policy-making efforts in Pakistan is a positive step in this regard, but emphasized the urgent need for a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure effective implementation.

He stressed the importance of developing local manufacturing capabilities for electric vehicles, particularly in the production of lithium batteries. He called for the introduction of investor-friendly models and transparent leasing mechanisms to promote local industry for battery manufacturing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP auto sector KP Government awareness session E Vehicles policy NEVP National Electric Vehicle Policy

Comments

200 characters

KP holds awareness session on e-vehicle policy

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories