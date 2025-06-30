KP holds awareness session on e-vehicle policy

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised an awareness session on National Electric Vehicle Policy (2025-30) here at Civil Secretariat.

It was jointly presided over by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, and Special Assistant for Transport, Rangez Khan, along with Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Saif Anjum.

Saif Anjum gave a detailed presentation aimed at promotion of electric mobility and eco-friendly transport across the country.

The workshop was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Department Ikramullah, Secretary Planning and Development Department Adeel Shah, Secretary Transport Masood Younas, along with other senior officials, representatives from federal and provincial departments, industrialists, business leaders, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Fazal Muqeem, representatives from traders’ associations and other key stakeholders.

The workshop was organized to raise awareness about the new national policy and to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial governments. Participants actively contributed suggestions for further improving the policy.

Under the new five-year policy, a target has been set to convert 30% of the country’s vehicles to electric by 2030. To support this transition, 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations will be established nationwide.

Addressing the participants, the Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher said that the world is moving towards environmentally friendly transport solutions and the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant step in this direction. He said that sincere policy-making efforts in Pakistan is a positive step in this regard, but emphasized the urgent need for a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure effective implementation.

He stressed the importance of developing local manufacturing capabilities for electric vehicles, particularly in the production of lithium batteries. He called for the introduction of investor-friendly models and transparent leasing mechanisms to promote local industry for battery manufacturing.

