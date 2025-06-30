AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-30

India’s Torrent Pharma to acquire controlling stake in JB Chem and Pharma

Reuters Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 07:45am

NEW DELHI: India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals said on Sunday it will acquire a 46.39% controlling stake in smaller peer JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals from New York-based investment firm KKR, and plans to merge the two drugmakers.

The transaction, announced in a joint statement released by the three companies, implies a total equity valuation of 256.89 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) for JB Pharma on a fully diluted basis.

“This strategic alignment furthers our goal of strengthening our presence in the Indian pharma market, and building a larger diversified global presence,” Torrent Executive Chairman Samir Mehta said in the statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Torrent will initially acquire an equity stake in JB Pharma from KKR for 119.17 billion rupees.

Following this, Torrent will launch a mandatory open offer to acquire up to an additional 26% of JB Pharma shares from public shareholders at 1,639.18 rupees per share.

Torrent also signaled its intent to acquire up to 2.80% of equity shares from certain JB Pharma employees, the company said.

The second phase of the transaction involves a merger of Torrent and JB Pharma through a scheme of arrangement. Upon merger, JB Pharma shareholders will receive 51 Torrent shares for every 100 JB Pharma shares held.

KKR also confirmed the deal in a separate statement.

“We are confident that the combined strengths of our organizations will unlock greater opportunities to enhance healthcare access across our markets,” said JB Pharma CEO Nikhil Chopra.

India is Torrent’s biggest market by revenue, where it competes with peers such as Mankind Pharma.

Torrent offers drugs used to treat cancer, infections and diabetes, and has benefited from steady demand for its specialty and chronic illness drugs.

For the January-March quarter, its consolidated net profit was up 11% from a year earlier.

India Torrent Pharma JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Samir Mehta investment firm KKR

Comments

200 characters

India’s Torrent Pharma to acquire controlling stake in JB Chem and Pharma

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories