AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-30

Following Trump attacks, Republican Senator Tillis bows out of 2026 reelection race

Reuters Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 08:01am

WASHINGTON: Republican US Senator Thom Tillis said on Sunday he will not seek reelection next year, a day after President Donald Trump said he would consider supporting challengers to Tillis in response to his vote against the White House’s signature tax-cut bill.

Tillis was one of two Republican senators on Saturday to vote against opening debate on Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, a procedural step necessary to advance the legislation. His North Carolina seat is seen as one of the few competitive Senate races in the 2026 midterm elections, when control of both chambers of Congress will be at stake.

While the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is considered up for grabs, Democrats face an uphill battle in trying to reclaim a Senate majority. Republicans hold a 53-47 edge, and all but two Republicans up for election - Tillis and Susan Collins in Maine - are in states that Trump carried easily in the 2024 presidential election.

Former US Representative Wiley Nickel is the most prominent Democrat who has announced a run against Tillis, but party leaders have been hoping that former Governor Roy Cooper, who remains popular in the state, will jump into the race.

In a statement, Tillis made no mention of Trump but bemoaned the political gridlock that has gripped Congress.

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” he said.

Following Tillis’ “no” vote on the tax-cut bill on Saturday, Trump attacked him on social media, saying the senator was making a “big mistake” and vowing to meet with potential Republican challengers in the coming weeks.

US President Donald Trump US tax Republican US Senator Thom Tillis

Comments

200 characters

Following Trump attacks, Republican Senator Tillis bows out of 2026 reelection race

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories