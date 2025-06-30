‘Special Muharram Cell’ established at Governor House

KARACHI: The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has announced the establishment of a ‘Special Muharram Cell or Control Room’ to resolve all the issues including security, electricity, stagnant rainwater and roads in Muharram ul Haram at the Governor House here on Sunday.

Talking to media persons after a meeting with Ulema along with Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Mohammed Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the Sindh Governor said that the Governor House is open to all schools of thought to arrange their programs including Majalis, and 12 Rabiul Awwal.

He said we have to be away from difference of opinion and have to bring the people at one platform for respect and unity.

Tessori said that everyone has to play its role for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that no example is seen in the world like ‘Karbala’.

Speaking about the recent Indian aggression, he said that Pakistan gave a befitting response to her (India).

Replying to a question regarding bumpy roads in the city, the Governor said that they would talk to the administration for the resolution to the problem.

He said that a Special Cell is being established for the purpose in the Muharram ul Haram.

Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Mohammed Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on the occasion welcomed the announcement of establishing a Special Cell in the Governor House. Ashrafi said that he was against disrespecting to any school of thought.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is Hafiz e Quran. He said that the people, who met him out of the country were praising Pakistan for giving a befitting response to India.