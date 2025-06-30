AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

Punjab activates monsoon emergency plan as heavy rain lashes Lahore

NNI Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: A powerful thunderstorm accompanied by torrential rain swept through Lahore and its surrounding areas, finally bringing relief from the intense humidity that had gripped the region.

The storm hit several key areas of the city including Shimla Pahari, Abbott Road, Davis Road, Mall Road, Shadman, Gulberg, Scheme Moor, Mughalpura, Dharampura, Airport, Muslim Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Wahdat Road, Mustafa Town, and Yateem Khana, making the weather significantly pleasant.

However, the severe weather conditions also disrupted the power supply as strong winds and rain affected the electricity transmission system. As many as 178 LESCO feeders tripped, leaving numerous areas without electricity.

In response to the monsoon challenges, the Punjab government has initiated the implementation of its monsoon emergency plan. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered real-time updates on the plan’s execution and instructed the establishment of District Emergency Operation Centers in every district, which will remain operational 24/7.

According to the Punjab government spokesperson, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued detailed safety protocols to prevent accidents and damages.

The Chief Minister also directed local administrations to identify dangerous buildings and urged residents of dilapidated homes to relocate to safer locations as a precaution.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized full preparedness of all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, rescue teams, and other departments. She appealed to the public to strictly follow safety guidelines during the rainy season, reiterating that protecting lives was the government’s top priority.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a countrywide alert forecasting heavy rainfall.

