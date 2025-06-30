Trade with Uzbekistan: FCCI says issues related to banks can be resolved on priority basis

FAISALABAD: Banks related issues could be resolved on top priority basis to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with Sarvar Abdirakhimov, Second Secretary Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, they discussed diverse issues relating to agriculture, textile, towel, hosiery, surgical goods and cutlery etc.

President FCCI said that Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev was kind enough to allow the issuance of visas to the local businessmen on the recommendation of FCCI on his personal request while Uzbek Airways was also operating three weekly flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He said that middle men were exploiting the current situation due to the non-availability of proper and direct banking channels between the two countries.

He said that the governments of two countries must remove these hurdles to streamline and enhance the direct trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Rehan Naseem said that he has extended an invitation to Alisher Tukhtayev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to visit FCCI at a time and date convenient to him.

Sarvar Abdirakhimov said that his government was offering excellent opportunities and incentives to the potential investors. He said that land would be provided particularly to the potato growers in Uzbekistan. He said that his country was also interested in enhancing cooperation with Pakistani investors in the fields of leather and meat processing etc. He said that the Uzbek President is also expected to visit Pakistan which would help in resolving the current issues at the top level. He said that a “Made in Pakistan Expo” was held in June last year and this practice could be repeated to showcase and introduce Pakistani products in the Uzbek markets.

Qaisar Shams Gucha, SVP offered vote of thanks while President Rehan Naseem Bharara decorated Sarvar Abdirakhimov with a special “Pin” to mark the 50 Year Golden Jubilee Celebrations of FCCI. He also presented him FCCI shield and gifts. Sarvar Abdirakhimov also reciprocated by presenting a traditional dagger of his country to the President FCCI.

