Mega corruption scandal: NAB Lahore recovers Rs2bn

LAHORE: Under the supervision of Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Ghulam Safdar Shah, the NAB Lahore investigation team has successfully concluded a major recovery of Rs 2 billion in ongoing probe pertaining to a mega corruption scandal involving officers and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Sheikhupura.

The DG NAB Lahore formally handed over first installment of the recovered amount to Additional Secretary Finance, Punjab Khalid Mehmood in NAB office, Lahore.

According to the details, NAB Lahore launched Inquiry proceedings in September 2024 pertaining to the issuance of bogus cheques worth Rs 5 billion (approx.) by the Officers and staff of the Public Health Engineering and District Accounts Office, Sheikhupura. During the inquiry proceedings, some of the accused persons confessed to their crimes and filed Plea Bargain (PB) requests of Rs2 billion, which were duly approved by the Accountability Court, Lahore. Following court approval, the Bureau succeeded to ensure recovery within a remarkably short period and the initial tranche of the recovered amount has been submitted into the national treasury.

On the occasion, DG NAB Lahore commended the exceptional performance of the investigation team, noting that the recovery of looted public funds in such a short time reflects team’s commitment and competence. He further stated that investigations are actively underway against other accused persons involved in alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Highlighting Chairman NAB’s vision, DG Ghulam Safdar Shah emphasized that providing immediate relief to common citizens is NAB’s top priority, however, all possible measures are being taken towards this end. He added that in order to recover and distribute the looted amounts to the rightful victims, the process of auctioning-off seized properties of the accused persons has been initiated. In this regard, a public auction of valuable confiscated properties was held at Deputy Commissioner Office, Lahore. However, the auction of seized assets will continue as per given schedule in other districts, as well.

