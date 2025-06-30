Punjab PA Speaker distributes cheques among sanitation workers

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan distributed award cheques among hardworking sanitation workers in Kasur under the “Suthra Punjab Programme” initiated by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in recognition of their excellent cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha.

On this occasion, the Speaker not only distributed the award cheques on behalf of the Punjab government but also announced an equal amount of personal reward for each worker — a gesture that was warmly appreciated by the attendees.

Addressing the workers, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan paid tribute to the leadership of the Government of Punjab and stated that the vision of public service envisioned by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is now being implemented in letter and spirit. The successful execution of the “Suthra Punjab” initiative is a prime example of this.

The Speaker commended the efforts of the Suthra Punjab workers, stating that hardworking individuals are the backbone of a province’s progress and development.

“Loyal and dedicated individuals like you are our pride,” he said.

“The true beauty of our society lies in the hands that serve silently and selflessly.”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan especially acknowledged the commitment, discipline, and sense of duty demonstrated by these workers during the Eid holidays. “Their performance is truly commendable,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025