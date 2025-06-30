AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

Security arrangements for Muharram: Two ministers visit key procession routes

Recorder Report Published June 30, 2025

LAHORE: On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, provincial ministers conducted late-night visits to key mourning sites in Lahore to review the ongoing security arrangements for Muharram.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, along with Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, Special Assistant to CM Sania Ashiq, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, and other senior officials, visited Nisar Haveli, Karbala Gamay Shah and Pando Street Imambargah.

During the visits, the ministers thoroughly reviewed the security measures in place for the main Ashura procession routes and other significant locations. Police and district administration officials briefed the dignitaries on the overall security plan, deployment of volunteers, CCTV monitoring, security checks at entry and exit points, and contingency planning.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar issued instructions to ensure comprehensive security on procession routes and to immediately address any potential disruptions caused by rainfall. He emphasized the need for cleanliness, adequate lighting, provision of water, medical camps, and other essential facilities. He assured the organizers of the government’s full cooperation and reiterated that maintaining peace and order during Muharram is a top priority for the Punjab government.

The organizers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and praised the inter-agency coordination.

Furthermore, Faisal Ayub Khokhar appealed to the public, urging citizens of Lahore to fully cooperate with the police and administration during Muharram and demonstrate responsible citizenship.

On this occasion, Bilal Yasin stated that the security has been placed on high alert at all procession routes and sensitive locations. Continuous monitoring is being carried out through CCTV cameras from central control rooms. He added that Section 144 is being strictly enforced and any unauthorized processions or gatherings will not be permitted. The ministers affirmed that, under the guidance of the Punjab government, all relevant departments are working round the clock to ensure a peaceful and dignified observance of Muharram.

