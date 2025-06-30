Maryam underscores need for strictly implementing monsoon emergency plan

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, implementation of the Monsoon Emergency Plan 2025 has been launched across the province.

The Chief Minister is being provided with minute-to-minute updates on it.

District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) have been established in every district that will remain operational 24/7. Extensive cleaning of storm water drains and clearing of water flow paths is being carried out throughout the province.

As per CM’s directions, PDMA’s special helpline 1129 has been made fully functional, ensuring accessibility from anywhere in the province. To prevent accidents and losses, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the SOPs, swimming in canals during high water levels, especially by youth and children, is strictly prohibited, and parents are urged to stop children from going near storm drains or swimming in them.

Authorities have also been directed to identify dilapidated buildings in the relevant areas. Residents of such rundown buildings are being requested to relocate to safer places as a precaution.

A direction has been issued to the public to avoid touching electric appliances, fallen wires, and poles during rains. Additionally, citizens are urged to clean rooftops and ensure proper drainage of rainwater, especially after rainfall.

The SOPs further state that people should avoid going outdoors under open skies during lightning and thunderstorms, and move to safe locations before urban flooding occurs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Rescue 1122, and related agencies to remain fully prepared and alert at all times. She has also appealed to the public to strictly implement precautionary measures during the monsoon season so as to protect themselves from any untoward incident, adding that protecting the lives of citizens is the government’s foremost responsibility, and “we will fulfil our duty in true spirits.”

She emphasized that every life is precious and all available resources will be utilised to ensure safety of all and sundry.

