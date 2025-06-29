AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Brad Pitt's 'F1' cruises to top of N.America box office

AFP Published June 29, 2025

LOS ANGELES: "F1: The Movie," starring Brad Pitt as a washed up Formula One driver who gets one last shot at redemption, sped to the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend with $55.6 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"This is an outstanding opening for an original action sports drama," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting that both critics and audiences have loved the racing film from Apple and Warner Bros.

"How to Train Your Dragon," Universal and DreamWorks Animation's live-action reboot of the popular 2010 film, slipped to second place with $19.4 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie set for release in June 2025

The family-friendly film tells the story of a Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) who strikes up a friendship with Toothless the dragon.

In third place was Disney/Pixar Animation's latest original film "Elio," at $10.7 million in the United States and Canada.

"Elio" tells the story of a young boy who is mistaken by aliens as an intergalactic ambassador for Earth. The voice cast includes Oscar winner Zoe Saldana.

"M3GAN 2.0," the sequel to Universal's 2022 film about a murderous doll, opened in a disappointing fourth place with $10.2 million.

"The idea of a child-sized humanoid robot doll powered by AI generated a lot of interest the first time, but that interest has fallen apart," Gross said.

In fifth place was Columbia Pictures' zombie sequel "28 Years Later," which took in $9.7 million.

Critics' reviews and audience ratings have been strong for the Danny Boyle-directed threequel, which picks up -- as the title suggests -- more than a generation after the initial outbreak of the Rage Virus.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Lilo & Stitch" ($6.9 million) "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning" ($4.2 million) "Materialists" ($3 million) "Ballerina" ($2.1 million) "Karate Kid: Legends" ($1 million)

Brad Pitt F1: The Movie

Comments

200 characters

Brad Pitt's 'F1' cruises to top of N.America box office

Govt not to discourage solarisation boom, committed to provide maximum relief: PM Shehbaz

Iran says 71 killed in Israeli strike on Evin Prison

China rolls over $3.4 billion of commercial loans to Pakistan, says source

USF approves Rs7.5bn for mobile connectivity, high-speed internet projects

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Duki district: ISPR

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Three killed, 6 injured in stampede at Indian chariot festival

Trump slams Israel’s prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Read more stories