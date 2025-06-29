Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Duki district: ISPR

Pakistan security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Balochistan’s Duki district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

“On 28 June 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Duki District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Indian sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were apprehended,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” ISPR said.