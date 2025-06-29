AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Duki district: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jun, 2025 09:04pm

Pakistan security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Balochistan’s Duki district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

“On 28 June 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Duki District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Indian sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were apprehended,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security forces eliminate 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” ISPR said.

ISPR Balochistan Pakistan Security forces Duki district

Comments

200 characters

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Duki district: ISPR

Iran says 71 killed in Israeli strike on Evin Prison

China rolls over $3.4 billion of commercial loans to Pakistan, says source

USF approves Rs7.5bn for mobile connectivity, high-speed internet projects

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Three killed, 6 injured in stampede at Indian chariot festival

Trump slams Israel’s prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Developing states’ debt service tops $921bn: UN

Read more stories