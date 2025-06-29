AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign direct investment falls 7% in Q1

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 01:37pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s net foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 7% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, government data showed on Sunday, as the kingdom continues to lag behind its ambitious FDI goals.

The kingdom drew 22.2 billion riyals ($5.92 billion) in FDI in the three months ended March 31 from 24 billion riyals ($6.40 billion) in the last three months of 2024.

Net FDI rose 44% compared to the same quarter the previous year when the kingdom drew 15.5 billion riyals ($4.13 billion), the General Authority of Statistics data showed.

Raising FDI is a key element of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic transformation programme, which aims to lower the country’s dependence on oil, expand the private sector, and create jobs.

Saudi Arabia has set a goal of attracting $100 billion in FDI by 2030, spending massively on huge development projects known as “giga projects” and expanding sectors like sports, tourism, and entertainment. But FDI numbers remain far from that target.

Saudi Arabia has been seen as a source of capital rather than a home for investment, and foreign investors can find it difficult to navigate the kingdom’s business environment, sources told Reuters when the FDI goal was first announced in 2021.

The kingdom is projected to post a fiscal deficit of around $27 billion this year, which will largely be financed by borrowing, said a recent report by the International Monetary Fund.

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rise to 6.166mn bpd in April

Saudi Arabia was the largest emerging market dollar debt issuer last year, but the IMF says the country has room to continue borrowing, with its net debt around 17% of GDP making it one of the least indebted nations globally.

Riyadh has taken steps to encourage foreign firms to invest more in the country. Since 2021 companies seeking to secure state contracts have been required to set up their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The government has also said it would update existing investment laws to boost transparency and promote equal treatment of local and foreign investors.

Saudi Arabia IMF FDI Foreign Direct Investment GDP growth

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign direct investment falls 7% in Q1

Developing states’ debt service tops $921bn: UN

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Three killed, 6 injured in stampede at Indian chariot festival

Trump slams Israel’s prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

Flood project: Pakistan govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Read more stories