Jun 29, 2025
World

NHC issues tropical storm warning issued for Mexico’s Gulf coast

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 11:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tropical Depression Two in Mexico’s Bay of Campeche is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall along Mexico’s Gulf coast on Sunday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“On the following track the depression is expected to make landfall along the Mexico coast on Sunday night and move further inland on Monday,” the NHC said in its Saturday evening advisory.

The depression, located about 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Veracruz, was moving northwest across the Bay of Campeche and a tropical storm warning was in effect for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

Thousands flee homes as fierce tropical storm batters Philippines

The storm is expected to produce 3-6 inches (76.2-152.4 mm), with maximum totals of 10 inches (254 mm) possible across the states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas, the NHC said.

“This rainfall may produce isolated flash and urban flooding,” the advisory added.

US National Hurricane Center Mexico Gulf coast

