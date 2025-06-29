NHC issues tropical storm warning issued for Mexico’s Gulf coast

Tropical Depression Two in Mexico’s Bay of Campeche is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall along Mexico’s Gulf coast on Sunday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“On the following track the depression is expected to make landfall along the Mexico coast on Sunday night and move further inland on Monday,” the NHC said in its Saturday evening advisory.

The depression, located about 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Veracruz, was moving northwest across the Bay of Campeche and a tropical storm warning was in effect for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

The storm is expected to produce 3-6 inches (76.2-152.4 mm), with maximum totals of 10 inches (254 mm) possible across the states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas, the NHC said.

“This rainfall may produce isolated flash and urban flooding,” the advisory added.