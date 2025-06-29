AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump slams Israel’s prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at prosecutors in Israel over the corruption trial that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced, saying Washington, having given billions of dollars worth of aid to Israel, was not going to “stand for this”.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in Israel on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which he denies.

The trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases.

“It is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that the judicial process was going to interfere with Netanyahu’s ability to conduct talks with Palestinian militants Hamas, and Iran.

Trump’s second post over the course of a few days defending Netanyahu and calling for the cancellation of the trial went a step further to tie Israel’s legal action to US aid.

“The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel.

We are not going to stand for this,“ Trump said. Netanyahu “right now” was in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas, Trump said, without giving further details.

On Friday, the Republican president told reporters that he believes a ceasefire is close.

Netanyahu asks court to postpone corruption trial summons

Hamas has said it is willing to free remaining hostages in Gaza under any deal to end the war, while Israel says it can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled.

Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

Interest in resolving the Gaza conflict has heightened in the wake of the US and Israeli bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

A ceasefire to the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict went into effect early this week.

Donald Trump Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Israeli strikes Israel and Hamas Israel and Hezbollah Israel Hamas ceasefire Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar Netanyahu corruption trial

Comments

200 characters

Trump slams Israel’s prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

Developing states’ debt service tops $921bn: UN

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Three killed, 6 injured in stampede at Indian chariot festival

Flood project: Pakistan govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Read more stories