Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

APP Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan stands out globally as the most improved economy in terms of reduction in sovereign default risk, as measured by CDS-implied probability.

As per the latest data posted by Bloomberg Intelligence, Pakistan leads the world in sovereign risk improvement and tops global EM rankings.

Pakistan topped Global EM Rankings in Default Risk Reduction, as the country has recorded the largest drop in sovereign default risk globally over the last 12 months.

Pakistan leads emerging markets in sovereign risk recovery, says Bloomberg Intelligence

According the data received here on Saturday, default probability down from 59 percent to 47 percent, a massive 1,100 basis points improvement.

This marks the sharpest decline among major emerging markets, ahead of Argentina (-7 percent), Tunisia (-4 percent), and Nigeria (-5 percent).

In contrast, countries like Turkey, Ecuador, Egypt, and Gabon have seen their default risks rise.

This sharp decline in Pakistan’s risk signals renewed investor confidence—fuelled by macroeconomic stabilization, structural reforms, successful IMF engagement & timely debt repayments, besides improved credit outlooks by S&P, Fitch, and others.

This is a resounding signal to global investors: Pakistan is not only back on the map—it is moving forward with stability, credibility, and reform at its core.

