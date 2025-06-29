At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

PESHAWAR: In a cowardly attack, planned and orchestrated by the terrorist state of India, and executed by its proxy Fitna al Khwarij, a security forces convoy was targeted on Saturday in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district, said a statement issued by ISPR here on Saturday.

A vehicle borne suicide bomber attempted to explode him on a security forces convoy, who was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design. However, in their desperation, the explosive laden vehicle was rammed by the Khwarij into one of the vehicles of the leading group.

Resultantly, thirteen brave sons of soil embraced Shahadat. In this tragic and barbaric incident, three innocent civilians including two children and a woman also got severely injured.

Shuhada include Subedar Zahid Iqbal (age: 45 years, resident of district Karak), Havildar Sohrab Khan (age: 39 years, resident of district Naseerabad), Havildar Mian Yousaf (age: 41 years, resident of district Buner), Naik Khitab Shah (age: 34 years, resident of district Lower Dir), Lance Naik Ismail (age: 32 years, resident of district Naseerabad), Sepoy Rohail (age: 30 years, resident of district Mirpurkhas), Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan (age: 33 years, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Nawab (age: 30 years, resident of district Quetta), Sepoy Zubair Ahmed (age: 24 years, resident of district Naseerabad), Sepoy Muhammad Sahki (age: 31 years, resident of district Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Hashim Abbasi (age: 20 years, resident of district Abbottabad), Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz (age: 25 years, resident of district Layyah), and Sepoy Manzar Ali (age: 23 years, resident of district Mardan).

In the ensuing sanitisation operations, Khwarij were pursued and after intense fire exchange, fourteen of them were sent to hell by the security forces. The operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice.

The statement said that the security forces of Pakistan along with the nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs.

