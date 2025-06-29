AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-29

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

PESHAWAR: In a cowardly attack, planned and orchestrated by the terrorist state of India, and executed by its proxy Fitna al Khwarij, a security forces convoy was targeted on Saturday in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district, said a statement issued by ISPR here on Saturday.

A vehicle borne suicide bomber attempted to explode him on a security forces convoy, who was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design. However, in their desperation, the explosive laden vehicle was rammed by the Khwarij into one of the vehicles of the leading group.

Resultantly, thirteen brave sons of soil embraced Shahadat. In this tragic and barbaric incident, three innocent civilians including two children and a woman also got severely injured.

18 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

Shuhada include Subedar Zahid Iqbal (age: 45 years, resident of district Karak), Havildar Sohrab Khan (age: 39 years, resident of district Naseerabad), Havildar Mian Yousaf (age: 41 years, resident of district Buner), Naik Khitab Shah (age: 34 years, resident of district Lower Dir), Lance Naik Ismail (age: 32 years, resident of district Naseerabad), Sepoy Rohail (age: 30 years, resident of district Mirpurkhas), Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan (age: 33 years, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Nawab (age: 30 years, resident of district Quetta), Sepoy Zubair Ahmed (age: 24 years, resident of district Naseerabad), Sepoy Muhammad Sahki (age: 31 years, resident of district Dera Ghazi Khan), Sepoy Hashim Abbasi (age: 20 years, resident of district Abbottabad), Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz (age: 25 years, resident of district Layyah), and Sepoy Manzar Ali (age: 23 years, resident of district Mardan).

In the ensuing sanitisation operations, Khwarij were pursued and after intense fire exchange, fourteen of them were sent to hell by the security forces. The operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice.

The statement said that the security forces of Pakistan along with the nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ISPR soldiers martyred Mir Ali attack

Comments

200 characters

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Flood project: Govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

Import from China, Thailand: Customs values on types of clays fixed

Monsoon spell cripples Karachi

Noisy protest in Punjab PA budget session: Speaker bans entry of 26 opposition MPAs into house

Read more stories