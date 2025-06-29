Import from China, Thailand: Customs values on types of clays fixed

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of Super Light Clay / Ultra-Light Clay / Super Light Modelling Paste / Modelling Paste / Mud Clay / Bouncing Clay / Children Play Clay / Play Dough /China Clay/Amusement Clay for assessment of duties and taxes.

According to a new valuation ruling (2003 of 2025) issued by the directorate, the new values would be applicable on the import of these goods from China and Thailand.

Representations from a stakeholder regarding determination of customs values of Super Light Clay / Ultra-Light Clay / Super Light Modelling Paste / Modelling Paste / Mud Clay / Bouncing Clay / Children Play Clay / Play Dough / China Clay / Amusement Clay were received in this Directorate with a complaint of under-invoicing and mis-declaration of transaction values of these goods.

Therefore, a preliminary analysis of import data, market prices and declared values /assessed customs values was undertaken for determination of customs values of subject goods under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. The products being imported under the category are described.

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Meetings for the determination of customs values were called and attended by relevant stakeholders i.e. the local manufacturer and the importers. The importers were requested to submit relevant documents and evidence to substantiate their contentions in regard that their declared values represented true transactional values.

Viewpoints of the participants were heard in detail during the meeting for the determination of customs values under section 25A of the Customs Act. 1969.

For determination of customs values of subject goods, ninety (90) days’ data was retrieved and the same was thoroughly scrutinized in the light of the information received.

Subsequently, market enquiries, as envisaged under sub-section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, were conducted and examined in the light of this Directorate’s Office Order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025