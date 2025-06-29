Monsoon spell cripples Karachi

KARACHI: The first spell of monsoon rain has turned Karachi into a scene of urban chaos, once again exposing the city’s fragile civic infrastructure, Business Recorder learnt on Saturday.

Widespread chaos was reported in the old city areas, where inundated streets, overflowing sewage systems, and crumbling road infrastructure brought severe disruption to daily life across multiple neighbourhoods.

Even the stretch near the Karachi Municipal Corporation’s head office on MA Jinnah Road was inundated, with rainwater and sewage pooling on the streets outside the city’s administrative hub. Commercial areas saw partial closures public transport was delayed, and clogged drains caused rainwater to accumulate for hours in low-lying areas.

Manholes overflowed, broken sewerage lines spewed muck, and the city’s already damaged roads buckled further under the pressure. From Nazimabad to Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saadi Town to Shahrah-e-Faisal, and even parts of the M-9 Motorway access routes affected by the rain with traffic halt and forced many to remain indoors.

Amid growing public anger, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Monem Zafar strongly criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government and the mayor’s office for their failure to clean storm water drains before the rains began. He said, “The people of Karachi are paying the price for the utter incompetence and criminal negligence of the Sindh government and the mayor’s office.”

Monem pointed out that major drainage channels — including New Karachi Nullah, Gujjar Nullah, Shadman Nullah, and Mahmoodabad Nullah — had started overflowing with the very first spell of rain. “This was a visible and preventable disaster. Even after warnings by opposition members, no action was taken,” he said.

NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

He added that Rs410 million were allocated last year for drain cleaning, and the mayor had promised that all nullahs would be cleaned every three months. “These were hollow promises. Not a single drain was cleared properly. Karachi is now drowning in their incompetence,” he said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed substantial rainfall across Karachi in the past two days. Rainfall amounts recorded include: Surjani Town 38mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 28mm, Saadi Town 20mm, University Road 13mm, Nazimabad and Jinnah Terminal 09mm, Korangi Town and North Karachi 07mm, and Kemari and Orangi Town 06mm. Light rain was also reported from Saddar, DHA Phase II, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

In addition to water logging, residents also faced long power outages — some lasting up to 18 hours — especially in areas like Lyari and Khadda Market. Markets shut down early in many areas, and delivery services were suspended in flood-affected zones. The PMD has issued a fresh warning, forecasting more rainfall and thunderstorms for Karachi and much of Sindh. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with an approaching westerly wave, are expected to intensify over the weekend.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of Karachi on Sunday, with maximum temperatures ranging between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius and humidity around 80 percent.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has placed all district administrations and emergency services on high alert. Departments responsible for law enforcement, health, utility services, and welfare organizations have been asked to coordinate and take all necessary precautions.

Other cities in Sindh are also expected to receive rain in the coming days. Moderate to heavy showers are likely in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, and Badin, while lighter rainfall may occur in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, and Larkana.

Meanwhile, widespread rain is also forecast for the upper parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The ongoing monsoon activity continues to bring significant rainfall to various regions.

On Saturday, Attock received the highest recorded rainfall at 102mm, followed by 65mm at Lahore Airport and 32mm in Chakwal. Other areas also reported notable precipitation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kotli received 25mm of rain, while Muzaffarabad recorded 4mm. Kakul in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw 24mm, Malam Jabba 9mm, and Balakot 8mm.

In Balochistan, Kalat recorded 21mm of rain and Lasbella 3mm, indicating the spread of the monsoon system into southwestern parts of the country as well.

The weather office warned of flash floods in nullahs and hill torrents in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat, and adjoining areas. Landslides could also affect roads in hilly terrain. Additionally, strong winds and lightning may damage solar panels, rooftops, vehicles, and billboards across several vulnerable districts.

As Karachi residents brace for the next round of showers, they are left wondering whether the city’s administration will respond or continue to let the rain wash away promises, again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025