Noisy protest in Punjab PA budget session: Speaker bans entry of 26 opposition MPAs into house

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session began after a delay of three hours and 47 minutes under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. No opposition members were present at the start of the session.

A resolution was presented condemning the tragic incident at the Swat River, with calls for the resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister. The Assembly also held Fateha and offered prayers for the victims, seeking forgiveness and elevation of their ranks.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan ordered, stating that the House would not be allowed to be held hostage. While protest is a constitutional right, he stressed that it must adhere to the sanctity and rules of the Assembly. He condemned the recent budget session incidents involving vandalism, slogan-chanting, document tearing, and microphone destruction as unacceptable.

Under Rules 210 and 223, action will be taken against members involved in unparliamentary and violent behavior. The Speaker warned that any member disrupting order would face consequences. Freedom of expression in the Assembly is conditional, bound by constitutional Article 19 and defined rules.

Expressing regret, the Speaker noted that while the opposition was given ample freedom, it misused tolerance. Financial losses, estimated at Rs. 3 million, will be recovered from the responsible members. A violent protester threw the budget book at the Finance Minister, prompting the Speaker to highlight that countries like France and New Zealand also take strict action against such behavior.

The dignity of the Assembly is paramount, and the Speaker announced firm measures against any future unconstitutional acts. The ruling applies equally to all members, regardless of political affiliation. Freedom of expression does not override other fundamental rights.

Referring to the Faizabad sit-in case and other judicial precedents, the Speaker stated that illegal protests are intolerable. No member can infringe upon another’s right to speak, and maintaining order is essential. Upholding laws is the foundation of democracy, and turning the Assembly into a battleground betrays public trust.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Khan stated that he has always strived to run the House in accordance with the Constitution and traditions. Unfortunately, opposition members violated his rulings, forcing him to take strict action. He imposed a ban on 26 opposition members from entering the Assembly.

To ensure the democratic functioning of the House, all constitutional and legal measures will be taken. The opposition had torn copies of the agenda and chanted inappropriate slogans in the previous session. Among the suspended members under Rule 226 are Malik Fahad Masood, Syed Riffat Masood, Karimullah Khan, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhry, Khayal Castro, Shahbaz Ahmad, Imtiaz Sheikh, Ijaz Shafi Muawang Zeb, Shoaib Amin, and others.

The Speaker asserted that neither government members nor past precedents, such as those of Pervez Elahi, would dictate his actions. As a democratic leader, he follows democratic traditions. He warned that if protests occur in the Assembly, the armed sergeant would be summoned.

Referencing past struggles, he noted that while leaders have faced imprisonment or even execution, such hardships do not justify disrupting the Assembly.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, while addressing the assembly, stated that this house has witnessed two tenures of a defensive government and two of a defensive opposition, but never an opposition like this.

He remarked that the Speaker made sincere efforts to guide opposition members, but all attempts proved futile. Despite the chaos, the Chief Minister reaffirmed her commitment to Punjab’s development in line with her vision. The pace of progress set by the Chief Minister indicates that work is now being done in the province.

Rehman emphasized that if Nawaz Sharif’s nine-year tenure is excluded, no major projects can be seen in Pakistan. During Nawaz Sharif’s era, motorways were built, nuclear tests were conducted, and load-shedding was eliminated. Today, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter serves as Punjab’s Chief Minister, and his brother is Pakistan’s Prime Minister, both serving the nation. He criticized the opposition leader for promising to elevate the dignity of the green passport but instead diminishing its value.

Responding to allegations of Form 47, Rehman questioned how the 2018 elections were stolen, while the 2024 elections were orchestrated by remnants of General Faiz. He welcomed yesterday’s Supreme Court decision and questioned how reserved seats could be allocated to a party that did not even contest elections. He praised the current Speaker for ending the negative traditions of Pervez Elahi and Sibtain Khan, adding that opposition members in standing committees were provided vehicles and other facilities.

Rehman stated that even opposition members have mothers and sisters at home, but they crossed all limits. Government member Ahsan Raza remarked that the ruckus during the Chief Minister’s speech was unprecedented, adding that there is a limit to tolerance. He argued that opposition members involved in misconduct should not just be suspended but disqualified, calling the Speaker’s decision correct and stating that the opposition is unfit to sit in the assembly.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, addressing the assembly, highlighted the tragic incident in Swat where people called for rescue for two hours but received no help. She noted that tourists from across Pakistan visit the Swat River, yet no safety measures are in place. She condemned the opposition leader for refusing to denounce the incident or question Ali Amin Gandapur.

Bokhari praised local youth Muhammad Hilal for his rescue efforts, noting that while rescue teams were present, they lacked resources. The Tiger Force was deployed, but locals protested when rescuers admitted they could not swim. She demanded accountability for the deaths of 10 innocent people, calling it a matter of humanity, not politics. She criticized the opposition leader for ignoring the province’s progress, stating there is no benefit in engaging with him.

She accused the opposition of corruption, referencing those who embezzled 190 million pounds in Adiala Jail, warning that disrespect will be met with disrespect. She condemned the opposition’s vulgar language against the Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister, stating that she had to resort to unparliamentary slogans to make them understand. Respect, she said, must come from both sides.

The Speaker, while discussing the Swat River tragedy, noted that those trapped in the river could not be rescued for 150 minutes. He expressed confusion over reports that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister claimed he would have gone with a tembo (inflatable tube).

PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Ali Haider Gilani supported the Speaker’s ruling, hoping it would restore order in the house. He noted the opposition’s absence, suggesting they were ashamed to attend. He pointed out that the Chief Minister repeatedly mentioned South Punjab, indicating its priority in development plans.

