Markets Print 2025-06-29

Gold prices decline further

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to fall on Saturday as global market further receded, traders said. International...
Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to fall on Saturday as global market further receded, traders said.

International market saw a drop by $16, dragging down the bullion prices to $3,274 per ounce that also affected the local gold trading, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The dip in the world market forced the local gold prices to decline by Rs1,600 and Rs1,371 to Rs349,400 per tola and Rs299,554 per 10 grams, it said.

Silver prices remained stable both locally and globally at Rs3,782 per tola, Rs3,242 per 10 grams and $36 per ounce, according to the association.

Investors and customers should be aware that open market prices for gold and silver may differ from the rates fixed by the association.

