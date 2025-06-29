AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-29

KP govt launches investigation into Swat tragedy

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Shahab Ali Shah has said that an investigative team has arrived in Swat and formal investigation into the death of 18 tourists in flash floods in Mingora has been launched.

Talking to media after a visit to the flood affected areas of the district Swat in Mingora on Saturday, he said that the negligent officials would be identified and taken to task.

In the meanwhile, the provincial government has transferred the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Shehzad Mehboob (PAS BS-18) and asked him to report to the Establishment Department while Saleem Jan (PMS-18), who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Swat with immediate effect.

The Chief Secretary said that an effective anti-encroachment operation would be launched against all hotels and other encroachments constructed on the river-bed while all kinds of mining on river-bed have also been banned in district Swat.

He said that the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief has been declared as Response Centre while the staff of all concerned department would be deployed.

The Chief Secretary said that the teams of Rescue 1122 would be equipped with all modern equipment including drones, life saving jackets and etc. Those trapped would be pinpointed through drones and then steps would be taken for rescue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods Swat KP govt Syed Shahab Ali Shah Swat tragedy

Comments

200 characters

KP govt launches investigation into Swat tragedy

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Flood project: Govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Import from China, Thailand: Customs values on types of clays fixed

Monsoon spell cripples Karachi

Noisy protest in Punjab PA budget session: Speaker bans entry of 26 opposition MPAs into house

Read more stories