KP govt launches investigation into Swat tragedy

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Shahab Ali Shah has said that an investigative team has arrived in Swat and formal investigation into the death of 18 tourists in flash floods in Mingora has been launched.

Talking to media after a visit to the flood affected areas of the district Swat in Mingora on Saturday, he said that the negligent officials would be identified and taken to task.

In the meanwhile, the provincial government has transferred the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Shehzad Mehboob (PAS BS-18) and asked him to report to the Establishment Department while Saleem Jan (PMS-18), who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Swat with immediate effect.

The Chief Secretary said that an effective anti-encroachment operation would be launched against all hotels and other encroachments constructed on the river-bed while all kinds of mining on river-bed have also been banned in district Swat.

He said that the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief has been declared as Response Centre while the staff of all concerned department would be deployed.

The Chief Secretary said that the teams of Rescue 1122 would be equipped with all modern equipment including drones, life saving jackets and etc. Those trapped would be pinpointed through drones and then steps would be taken for rescue.

