Rain, urban flooding, GLOFs: NDMA issues weather alert across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an impact-based weather alert for rain, urban flooding, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) across the country during the next two days.

Keeping in view the above situation, the NDMA has directed all provincial and district administrations to remain on high alert, activate contingency plans, and ensure timely dissemination of warnings in local languages.

Furthermore, the NDMA has also advised the citizens, especially those in high-risk areas, to stay updated through official advisories, avoid unnecessary travel near glacial streams, riverbanks, and flooded roads, and keep emergency kits ready.

For real-time alerts and preparedness guidelines, download the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App and follow NDMA’s official communication channels.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued multiple impact-based weather alerts in view of ongoing and forecasted rain-wind/ thunderstorms, risk of GLOFs, urban flooding, and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), intense rainfall and above-normal temperatures have increased the likelihood of GLOF events in northern districts including Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, Reshun, Booni, Brep, Sardar Gol, Arkari, Dir Gol, Thalu l and 2, and Kumrat Valley.

These areas are at risk of GLOF and sudden flash floods, damage to roads and infrastructure, and disruption to public mobility.

Similarly, isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, and Waziristan. Thunderstorms may cause damage to weak structures, reduce visibility, and result in temporary power outages.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rapid glacier and snowmelt combined with rain has escalated the risk of GLOF in high-altitude valleys such as Badswat, Hinarchi, Tursat Hundur, Darkut, and Ishkoman. Rainfall is also likely in Hunza, Skardu, Astore, Chilas, and adjoining regions, which could lead to rising river levels, flash floods, and damage to transport and power infrastructure.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rainfall is expected in Neelum Valley, Bagh, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Haveli. The potential impacts include flooding in low-lying areas, transport disruption, and drainage system overload due to persistent downpours.

In Punjab, widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Narowal, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Lahore, Okara, and Kasur. The region faces risks of urban flooding, power outages, damage to fragile structures, and traffic disruption due to poor visibility during dust and rain spells. Islamabad will also witness the same weather conditions in next 24 to 48 hours.

In Balochistan, isolated rainfall is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, Ziarat, Kalat, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Sibi, and Dera Bugti. Thunderstorms and strong winds may damage weak infrastructure, reduce visibility, and cause power interruptions.

In Sindh, widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi. Heavy rainfall may result in urban flooding, traffic disruption and damage to vulnerable structures and electricity lines.

